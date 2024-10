Smith (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Smith hurt his ankle during practice this week, per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union. The rookie defensive tackle notched his first career sack and logged a season-high 49 percent of the Jaguars' defensive snaps against Chicago in Week 6, so his injury comes as he was building some momentum. Jordan Jefferson could see more work with Smith sidelined.