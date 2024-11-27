Fantasy Football
Maason Smith

Maason Smith News: All set for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Smith (ankle) did not appear on the Jaguars' first injury report of the week Wednesday.

Smith appears to be set to return to the field after a four-game absence with an ankle injury. The 22-year-old has played in five games this season, compiling five total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed. Smith will be back in his role as a depth option behind DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead at defensive tackle versus the Texans on Sunday.

Maason Smith
Jacksonville Jaguars
