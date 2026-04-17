Maason Smith headshot

Maason Smith News: Sent to Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

The Falcons acquired Smith from the Jaguars on Friday in exchange for Ruke Orhorhoro, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Both Smith and Orhorhoro were second-round picks in the 2024 Draft and will get changes of scenery. In two seasons with the Jaguars, Smith appeared in 24 regular-season contests and logged 32 tackles (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and four pass breakups.

Maason Smith
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maason Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maason Smith See More
2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL
2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Author Image
Evan Hauge
July 27, 2024
NFL Draft: Final Three-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Three-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
April 25, 2024
NFL Draft: Three-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: Three-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
March 25, 2024