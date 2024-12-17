Mac Dalena News: Declares for NFL Draft

Dalena will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced via his personal X account.

Dalena is coming off a highly productive senior season for the Fresno State Bulldogs in which he corralled 58 catches for 941 yards and eight touchdowns in a career year. After four years in college, he'll now look towards the NFL. After steadily improving at Fresno State, the wideout should garner some interest at the next level.