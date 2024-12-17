Mac Dalena News: Declares for NFL Draft
Dalena will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced via his personal X account.
Dalena is coming off a highly productive senior season for the Fresno State Bulldogs in which he corralled 58 catches for 941 yards and eight touchdowns in a career year. After four years in college, he'll now look towards the NFL. After steadily improving at Fresno State, the wideout should garner some interest at the next level.
Mac Dalena
Free Agent
