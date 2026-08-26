Mac Dalena News: Let go by Buffalo
The Bills waived Dalena on Wednesday, Alec White of the team's official site reports.
Dalena was on the roster bubble as it was, and the need for additional offensive line depth heading into Thursday's preseason finale against the Steelers was enough to give the wide receiver an early cut. The team signed center Sincere Haynesworth in a corresponding move.
Mac Dalena
Free Agent
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