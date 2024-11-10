Mac Jones News: Abysmal showing in loss

Jones completed 14 of 22 passes for 111 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings. He added five rushes for eight yards and a touchdown.

Jones drew his first start with the Jaguars due to Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) being sidelined. Things got off to a strong start, as Jones went 4-for-4 for 48 yards while sneaking into the end zone for a touchdown on Jacksonville's opening possession. However, things went downhill thereafter, including an interception that concluded the team's final chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter. Lawrence practiced in limited capacity throughout the week, meaning he could return for a Week 11 matchup against the Lions -- a move that would return Jones to the bench.