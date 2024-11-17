Mac Jones News: Another forgettable spot start

Jones completed 17 of 29 passes for 138 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding two rushes for seven yards in the Jaguars' 52-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Making his second straight spot start for Trevor Lawrence (shoulder), Jones was essentially as ineffective as he had been in Week 10 against the Vikings, with the exception being he threw one fewer interception. Otherwise, the 2021 first-round pick was completely incapable of helping the Jaguars keep up with a juggernaut of a Lions offense that only failed to score on a meaningless end-of-game drive. Jones unsurprisingly focused most of his attention on Brian Thomas and Evan Engram, but he figures to revert to a backup role for a Week 13 home matchup against the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 1 since Lawrence will likely have enough time to get healthy over the Week 12 bye.