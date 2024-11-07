Mac Jones News: Could be headed for Week 10 start

Jones was the first quarterback to go through drills during Thursday's practice and appears to be in line to start Sunday against the Vikings, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Head coach Doug Pederson didn't address the Jaguars' quarterback situation Thursday, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Lawrence is unlikely to play Week 10 while he continues to receive treatment and weighs options for addressing discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder. Lawrence was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday for the second day in a row, and official word on his status for Sunday may not arrive until after the Jaguars' final practice of the week Friday. That being said, the fact that Jones was first in line for drills supports the notion that Lawrence won't be available Sunday, as does the Jaguars' signing of C.J. Beathard off the Dolphins' practice squad Wednesday to fortify the quarterback room. Jones has served as Lawrence's backup through the Jaguars' first nine games of 2024 and has made just two brief cameos at the tail end of blowout losses in Weeks 3 and 6, but the 26-year-old boasts 42 games of NFL starting experience from his time in New England over the first three seasons of his career.