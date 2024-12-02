Mac Jones News: Impressive in emergency duty

Jones replaced Trevor Lawrence (concussion) with 3:57 remaining in the second quarter of the Jaguars' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday and completed 20 of 32 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards, recovered a fumble and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Jones got off to a slow start reminiscent of his lackluster two-game starting stint in Weeks 10 and 11, but he built momentum over the course of the second half and nearly rallied the Jaguars via a pair of fourth-quarter scoring tosses to Parker Washington (22 yards) and Brian Thomas (six yards). Jones is seemingly slated for at least one more start at the very minimum in a Week 14 road matchup against the Titans, and given the state of Jacksonville's season and Lawrence's value to the franchise, the former could well remain under center for what remains of the campaign.