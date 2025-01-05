Mac Jones News: Modest numbers in finale

Jones completed 20 of 32 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Colts. He added 17 rushing yards on five carries.

He connected with Parker Washington for a nine-yard score in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 20-20, although it nearly didn't count -- the wideout lost the ball just before the goal line, but was ruled to have recovered it and gotten into the end zone before being downed. Jones saw significant action in eight straight games to close out the 2024 season, starting seven of them in place of Trevor Lawrence (shoulder), and the former Patriot completed 65.2 percent of his passes during that span with an 8:8 TD:INT and a 6.5 YPA. While those numbers were merely adequate, they could be good enough to earn him some attention from QB-needy teams this offseason as part of a free-agent class that figures to have little depth beyond Sam Darnold.