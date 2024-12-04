Mac Jones News: Set up for more starts

The Jaguars placed Trevor Lawrence (head) on injured reserve Wednesday, leaving Jones as the top quarterback on the active roster.

Lawrence technically could return from injured reserve for Week 18, but it's probably not a consideration, as there'd been discussion of season-ending surgery on his left shoulder before he suffered a concussion during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans. Jones played well in relief of Lawrence on Sunday, after struggling mightily in previous two games when Lawrence was inactive and Jones was the starter. The Jaguars could eventually turn to CJ Beathard but figure to stick with Jones for now, putting the former Patriot under center for Sunday's game against Tennessee.