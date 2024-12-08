Mac Jones News: Two picks in win

Jones completed 23 of 31 passes for 220 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Titans.

Jones connected with Brian Thomas on long passes of 21 and 31 yards early in the third quarter to set up the lone touchdown of the game. Those were the highlights of an otherwise unremarkable performance, as he turned the ball over with a bad interception early in the opening quarter when he overthrew Thomas and otherwise struggled to move the offense. Positively, the Jaguars managed to end their five-game losing streak and Jones will lead the offense once again heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Jets.