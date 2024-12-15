Mac Jones News: Two TDs, two INTs in Week 15 loss

Jones completed 31 of 46 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 32-25 loss to the Jets.

Jones threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas on the opening drive, taking advantage of a drive-extending holding penalty on Sauce Gardner. Jacksonville's next possession ended in an interception, but Jones subsequently led the Jaguars to two field goals to take a 13-7 lead into the locker room. The Jets eventually inched ahead 17-16 before Jones responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Thomas with 10:58 to go in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville answered another Jets go-ahead score with a game-tying field goal, but after the Jets took the lead again, Gardner got the last laugh with a game-sealing interception of Jones in the final minute. This was an encouraging outing for Jones, who set a season high for passing yards and doubled his season touchdown pass total heading into a Week 16 road game against the Raiders, which will have significant implications for the 2025 NFL Draft order.