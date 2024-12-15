Fantasy Football
Mac Jones News: Two TDs, two INTs in Week 15 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Jones completed 31 of 46 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 32-25 loss to the Jets.

Jones threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas on the opening drive, taking advantage of a drive-extending holding penalty on Sauce Gardner. Jacksonville's next possession ended in an interception, but Jones subsequently led the Jaguars to two field goals to take a 13-7 lead into the locker room. The Jets eventually inched ahead 17-16 before Jones responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Thomas with 10:58 to go in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville answered another Jets go-ahead score with a game-tying field goal, but after the Jets took the lead again, Gardner got the last laugh with a game-sealing interception of Jones in the final minute. This was an encouraging outing for Jones, who set a season high for passing yards and doubled his season touchdown pass total heading into a Week 16 road game against the Raiders, which will have significant implications for the 2025 NFL Draft order.

Mac Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars
