Mack Hollins headshot

Mack Hollins Injury: Limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 1:15pm

Hollins (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Hollins has been dealing with the shoulder issue for a couple weeks, and he may have taken a step back in terms of his recovery from the injury after he had been listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice report. The veteran wideout's participation in Friday's status (or lack thereof) will be more telling for his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts.

