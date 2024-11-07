Mack Hollins Injury: Limited Thursday
Hollins (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Hollins has been dealing with the shoulder issue for a couple weeks, and he may have taken a step back in terms of his recovery from the injury after he had been listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice report. The veteran wideout's participation in Friday's status (or lack thereof) will be more telling for his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts.
