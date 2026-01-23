The Patriots placed Hollins on IR back on Dec. 27, with the wideout having returned to a limited practice session Thursday. If Hollins is activated ahead of Sunday's contest -- a move that would need to occur by Saturday afternoon -- he'd bolster a New England WR corps that also includes Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism. In such a scenario, Hollins would be a speculative fantasy option this weekend, considered he's coming off an injury, as well as the Patriots' tendency to spread around targets in their passing game.