Hollins caught two of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.

Hollins played a larger role in the absence of Khalil Shakir (ankle) and tied Dalton Kincaid for the team lead in targets. The increased attention from Josh Allen didn't translate to meaningful fantasy production for Hollins, and he'll be tough to trust in Week 6 against the stout Jets secondary, even if Shakir remains sidelined.