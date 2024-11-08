Fantasy Football
Mack Hollins headshot

Mack Hollins News: Clear for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Hollins (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Indianapolis.

Hollins has been managing a shoulder injury for the past five weeks, but he's suited up on the previous four occasions en route to a 6-38-2 line on eight targets during that stretch. The Bills ruled out Keon Coleman (wrist) for Week 10, and Amari Cooper (wrist) is listed as questionable, leaving Khalil Shakir, Hollins and Curtis Samuel (pectoral) as the healthy wide receivers on the Bills' active roster.

Mack Hollins
Buffalo Bills
