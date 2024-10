Hollins does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Jets.

Hollins has compiled six targets in each of the past two games, but the big-bodied target hardly has anything to show from it as he's tallied just three total catches for 32 yards over the past two weeks. With Khalil Shakir (ankle) trending in the right direction, Hollins will likely share the pass catching duties with the full complement of Bills wideouts.