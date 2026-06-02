Mack Hollins News: In mix behind Brown and Doubs
As the coming season approaches, Hollins is line to compete with Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams for snaps in three-receiver sets, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
In his first campaign with the Patriots, Hollins put up a 46/550/2 receiving line (on 65 targets) in 15 regular-season contests. However, with newcomers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs now slated to serve as the team's top WRs and command their share of targets in the process, Hollins may find steady volume harder to come by in 2026, with Boutte, Douglas and Williams also in the mix for looks that don't go to the top duo.
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