Mack Hollins News: Joining forces with Pats

Hollins is slated to signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Patriots, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hollins thus will reunite with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, under whom the wide receiver had a career-best campaign in 2022 in Las Vegas with a 57-690-4 line on 94 targets in 17 regular-season games. He combined for 49-629-5 on 80 targets in 30 contests between the Falcons (2023) and Bills (2024) over the last two years. In a receiving corps with all of DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte (head) and Kendrick Bourne under contract and more reinforcements possible this offseason, it's unclear what kind of role Hollins can expect in a Drake Maye-led offense.