Mack Hollins News: Not targeted against Seattle

Hollins failed to see a single target in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Seahawks.

Hollins was held without a catch for the second-straight week and third time this season. The veteran wideout played 35 of the Bills 76 offensive snaps, behind Keon Coleman (63), Khalil Shakir (44) and Amari Cooper (38). With Cooper's arrival, Hollins will likely continue to see his number called less and less, as the former should command a significant amount of targets once he is fully acclimated. The 31-year-old Hollins should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins.