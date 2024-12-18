Mack Hollins News: Quiet day in Week 15

Hollins caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 48-42 win over the Lions.

After scoring touchdowns in two straight games, Hollins was essentially a non-factor Sunday against the Lions. The wideout played 50 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps, but he was unable to do much with the three targets he saw come his way. In the four games rookie Keon Coleman missed with a wrist injury, the 31-year-old Hollins averaged roughly a 72 percent offensive snap share. With the return of Coleman to the lineup, the veteran's snap share took a hit, which will likely continue to be the case going forward. Hollins should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Patriots.