Mack Hollins News: Reaches end zone again

Hollins recorded four receptions on six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams.

Hollins matched his season high with six targets and had one of his more productive performances. His primary contribution came on a 21-yard touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter, though he also chipped in 16- and 12-yard receptions, both of which came on touchdown drives. Hollins has earned inconsistent targets in the Buffalo offense throughout the season, and that has remained the case even with Keon Coleman (wrist) and Dalton Kincaid (knee) sidelined.