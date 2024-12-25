Mack Hollins News: Targeted three times

Hollins caught two of three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.

Hollins played 42 of the Bills' 59 offensive snaps Sunday, second only to Khalil Shakir (44). The veteran wideout is a part of a crowded wide receiver room in Buffalo, limiting his potential for high target shares. For that reason, Hollins continues to be nothing more than a dart throw for fantasy purposes. The 31-year-old will look to get more involved in Week 17 when the Bills host the Jets.