Mack Hollins

Mack Hollins News: Three grabs against New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Hollins caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.

Hollins played all but one of the Bills' 67 offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap percentage of the season. With Buffalo already clinching the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Bills elected to rest many of their key players, opening the door to extended playing time for the veteran wideout. Despite seeing a major uptick in usage and leading all wide receivers in playing time, Hollins' minimal production was disappointing. Nonetheless, the 31-year-old will revert back to his depth role when Bills host the Broncos in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Mack Hollins
Buffalo Bills
