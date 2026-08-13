Mack Hollins News: Two grabs in preseason opener
Hollins caught two of four targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 13-13 preseason tie with the Colts.
The Patriots held their offensive starters out of the contest, including QB Drake Maye, allowing Hollins to get the start and play most of the first quarter. The veteran wideout will have a tough time carving out a significant role in 2026 as long as New England's receiving corps stays healthy, with A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas all ahead of him on the team's unofficial depth chart and Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism also competing for WR slotting.
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