Mack Hollins headshot

Mack Hollins News: Two grabs in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 10:19am

Hollins caught two of four targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 13-13 preseason tie with the Colts.

The Patriots held their offensive starters out of the contest, including QB Drake Maye, allowing Hollins to get the start and play most of the first quarter. The veteran wideout will have a tough time carving out a significant role in 2026 as long as New England's receiving corps stays healthy, with A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas all ahead of him on the team's unofficial depth chart and Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism also competing for WR slotting.

Mack Hollins
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mack Hollins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mack Hollins See More
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: 32 Teams, 32 Questions
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: 32 Teams, 32 Questions
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
5 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Bhayshul Tuten Charging Toward Top 50 on Underdog
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Bhayshul Tuten Charging Toward Top 50 on Underdog
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
9 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: 6 Players to Avoid
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: 6 Players to Avoid
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
12 days ago
AFC East Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes
NFL
AFC East Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
25 days ago