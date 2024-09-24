Fantasy Football
Mack Wilson: Gets to Goff on Sunday

Wilson finished Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams with eight tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Wilson was the third-leading tackler for the Cardinals on Sunday behind Kyzir White (10) and Jalen Thompson (nine). Wilson got to Jared Goff for a six-yard sack early in the second quarter, which led to a Lions punt on the next play. Through three games this season, Wilson has registered 21 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended.

