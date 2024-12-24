Mack Wilson Injury: Limited participant in practice

Wilson (concussion) was a limited participant in Arizona's practice Tuesday, per Zach Gershman of the team's official site.

Wilson missed the Cardinals' Week 16 overtime loss versus the Panthers with a concussion but is now closer to making his return. However, the 26-year-old will still have to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to play in Saturday's game versus the Rams, and if he ends up being unable to play, Owen Pappoe would likely start in his place.