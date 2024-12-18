Mack Wilson Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday
Wilson (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson sustained a concussion in the Cardinals' win over the Patriots in Week 15, so it's no surprise that he was unable to practice Wednesday. The veteran linebacker will likely be sidelined for the Week 16 matchup against the Panthers, as he must clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before Sunday's contest to be eligible to suit up.
