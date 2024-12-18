Fantasy Football
Mack Wilson

Mack Wilson Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Wilson (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson sustained a concussion in the Cardinals' win over the Patriots in Week 15, so it's no surprise that he was unable to practice Wednesday. The veteran linebacker will likely be sidelined for the Week 16 matchup against the Panthers, as he must clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before Sunday's contest to be eligible to suit up.

Mack Wilson
Arizona Cardinals

