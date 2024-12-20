Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mack Wilson headshot

Mack Wilson Injury: Out vs. Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Wilson (concussion) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson suffered a concussion early in Arizona's victory over the Patriots this past weekend and was unable to return to the outing. The Penn State product will now be sidelined for his first full game of the year, paving way for second-year Owen Pappoe to possibly start as Wilson's backup Jesse Luketa will also miss the game. Wilson will now have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol for the Cardinals' Week 17 showdown at the Rams.

Mack Wilson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now