Mack Wilson headshot

Mack Wilson Injury: Questionable to face Niners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Wilson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco.

Wilson was limited in practice all week due to an ankle injury he likely picked up during the Cardinals' Week 17 loss to the Rams. Rookie fifth-round pick Xavier Thomas would be in line for increased snaps with Arizona's first-team defense in Sunday's regular-season finale if Wilson is unable to play.

Mack Wilson
Arizona Cardinals
