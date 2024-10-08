Mack Wilson News: Logs two turnovers vs. 49ers

Wilson tallied six tackles (five solo), one interception and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 24-23 win over San Francisco.

Wilson grabbed his first interception of the season Sunday and his first since his rookie year with the Browns in 2019. He followed that up by recovering a Jordan Mason red zone fumble that was caused by Jesse Luketa, which led to the go-ahead 35-yard field goal by Chad Ryland 14 plays later. Through the first five games of the regular season, Wilson has logged 33 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two passes defended (one interception) and one fumble recovery.