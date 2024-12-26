Mack Wilson News: Set to return Week 17

Wilson has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play in Saturday's Week 17 game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson suffered a concussion Week 15 against New England and didn't play this past Sunday versus Carolina. However, he was able to return to practice in full Thursday, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic, and has been cleared to return to action Saturday. Wilson's return will likely mean reduced defensive snaps for Owen Pappoe.