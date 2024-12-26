Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mack Wilson headshot

Mack Wilson News: Set to return Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Wilson has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play in Saturday's Week 17 game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson suffered a concussion Week 15 against New England and didn't play this past Sunday versus Carolina. However, he was able to return to practice in full Thursday, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic, and has been cleared to return to action Saturday. Wilson's return will likely mean reduced defensive snaps for Owen Pappoe.

Mack Wilson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now