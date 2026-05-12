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Maddux Trujillo News: Waived by Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Bills waived Trujillo on Tuesday.

Trujillo's tenure in Buffalo has come to an end after having signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. The 23-year-old has yet to appear in a regular-season game but will look to catch on with another team and make his debut during the upcoming campaign.

Maddux Trujillo
 Free Agent
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