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Makai Lemon Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Lemon did not participate in Tuesday's OTAs practice due to a hamstring injury, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Lemon observed practice off to the side with his right leg wrapped in a compression sleeve. Following Monday's trade of A.J. Brown to the Patriots, first-round rookie Lemon is fully expected to operate as the Eagles' WR2 alongside DeVonta Smith this season. The severity of his hamstring injury isn't clear, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Lemon is done for the remainder of OTAs. His availability for the start of training camp next month will be a priority for Philadelphia.

Makai Lemon
Philadelphia Eagles
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