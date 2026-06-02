Makai Lemon Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury
Lemon did not participate in Tuesday's OTAs practice due to a hamstring injury, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
Lemon observed practice off to the side with his right leg wrapped in a compression sleeve. Following Monday's trade of A.J. Brown to the Patriots, first-round rookie Lemon is fully expected to operate as the Eagles' WR2 alongside DeVonta Smith this season. The severity of his hamstring injury isn't clear, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Lemon is done for the remainder of OTAs. His availability for the start of training camp next month will be a priority for Philadelphia.
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