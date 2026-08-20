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Makai Lemon Injury: Deemed limited at Thursday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Lemon (hamstring) is practicing on a limited basis Thursday, Dave Zangoro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Lemon was also listed as limited at Wednesday's practice but wasn't in uniform. The rookie first-round pick has dealt with on-and-off hamstring injuries throughout his first NFL offseason. Philadelphia is taking a cautious approach with Lemon, who is poised to operate as a starter in three-receiver sets alongside DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks once Philadelphia's wide receiver room is healthy. Lemon looks unlikely to suit up in Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots.

Makai Lemon
Philadelphia Eagles
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