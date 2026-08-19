Makai Lemon Injury: Listed as limited, not in uniform for practice
Lemon (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on the injury report but is not in uniform for Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Lemon has been sidelined for several weeks while recovering from a hamstring injury, and the report notes he is not suited up for Wednesday's session. However, his "limited" listing suggests he is making progress.
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