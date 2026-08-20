Makai Lemon Injury: Poised to practice again Thursday
Lemon (hamstring) is expected to practice Tuesday in some capacity, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Eagles had listed Lemon as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, but he wasn't in uniform that session and was seemingly restricted to individual drills and rehab work off to the side. Though he may not necessarily be a full participant in Thursday's session, Lemon had his shoulder pads and helmet on as he walked on the field, which suggests that he'll be more involved than he was a day earlier. Given that he's been sidelined for most of camp with the right hamstring injury, Lemon would seem unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots, but he may have a more realistic chance at seeing action in the exhibition finale next week versus the Bengals.
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