Makai Lemon headshot

Makai Lemon Injury: Spotted sprinting on side field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Lemon (hamstring) was spotted sprinting on the side at Monday's practice, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This is the first sign of progress since Lemon initially started missing practices, along with Saturday's preseason contest at Baltimore, due to a hamstring issue. The rookie first-round pick's next chance for exhibition action before the regular season arrives this coming Saturday in New England.

Makai Lemon
Philadelphia Eagles
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