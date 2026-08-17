Makai Lemon Injury: Spotted sprinting on side field
Lemon (hamstring) was spotted sprinting on the side at Monday's practice, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This is the first sign of progress since Lemon initially started missing practices, along with Saturday's preseason contest at Baltimore, due to a hamstring issue. The rookie first-round pick's next chance for exhibition action before the regular season arrives this coming Saturday in New England.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Makai Lemon See More
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)Yesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)2 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP3 days ago
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination3 days ago
-
ADP Analysis
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Makai Lemon See More