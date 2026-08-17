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Makai Lemon Injury: Will not practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 10:05am

Lemon (hamstring) remains sidelined at Monday's practice, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Lemon hasn't logged any on-field work since first missing practice Aug. 4 due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, fellow WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) appears as if he's putting an end to his absence that also extends back to Aug. 4, per Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Considering the investment the Eagles made in Lemon as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the team likely will continue to take a cautious approach with the rookie.

Makai Lemon
Philadelphia Eagles
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