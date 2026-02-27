Makai Lemon headshot

Makai Lemon News: Won't run 40 at combine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Lemon said Friday that he will not run the 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine or participate in other testing drills, but that he will take part in the gauntlet and run routes, Dane Brugler of The Athletic reports.

Lemon will display some of his route-running talents and agility, but he won't take part in official testing metrics at the combine. It remains to be seen whether the reigning Biletnikoff Trophy winner will take part in such drills at USC's pro day at a later date. In any case, Lemon's decision not to take part in drills at the combine is unlikely to significantly impact his stock ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, as the standout receiver remains frequently mocked as a top-15, if not top-10 prospect for WR-needy teams.

Makai Lemon
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Makai Lemon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Makai Lemon See More
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
3 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
4 days ago
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
8 days ago
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
8 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
11 days ago