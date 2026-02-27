Makai Lemon News: Won't run 40 at NFL Combine

Lemon said Friday that he will not run the 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine or participate in other testing drills, but that he will take part in the gauntlet and run routes, Dane Brugler of The Athletic reports.

Lemon will display some of his route-running talents and agility, but he won't take part in official testing metrics at the combine. It remains to be seen whether the reigning Biletnikoff Trophy winner will take part in such drills at USC's pro day at a later date. In any case, Lemon's decision not to take part in drills at the combine is unlikely to significantly impact his stock ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, as the standout receiver remains frequently mocked as a top-15, if not a top-10 prospect for WR-needy teams.