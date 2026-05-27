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Makai Lemon News: Working with starters at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 10:33am

Lemon is working with the starters during 7-on-7 drills at OTAs on Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Lemon is already working with Jalen Hurts and the starting offense one month after having joined the Eagles in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 20th overall. Of course, with A.J. Brown and Dontayvion Wicks not present for voluntary OTAs, as Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports, Lemon is currently only competing with Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore for starting reps behind DeVonta Smith. In the event that the Eagles do eventually part ways with Brown via trade after June 1, Lemon's path to an immediate stating role as a rookie will be evident.

Makai Lemon
Philadelphia Eagles
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