Makai Polk News: Catches on with Atlanta

The Falcons signed Polk to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Polk signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May of 2022. He never saw NFL regular-season action but did spend stints on the practice squad with the Ravens and Giants in 2022 and 2023. Polk played for the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL during the 2024 season, finishing with 61 catches (on 86 targets) for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns across 17 regular-season games.