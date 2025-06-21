Malachi Corley Injury: Not assured roster spot?

Corley (undisclosed), who missed mandatory minicamp while continuing to manage an undisclosed injury sustained during OTAs, isn't a lock to make the Jets' regular-season roster, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Corley played just 83 offensive snaps (and eight snaps on special teams) across his nine regular-season appearances as a rookie, despite New York investing third-round draft capital by selecting him 65th overall. His most memorable moment Year 1 came in the form of a fumble at the goal line Week 9 that turned what would have been his first career touchdown into a touchback. New offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand acknowledged that the time Corley has missed during early installs means he's "going to have to find a way to catch himself up." Now fighting an uphill battle, it will be crucial for Corley to get healthy for Day 1 of training camp July 23. The Jets have a relatively open competition at wide receiver behind No. 1 option Garrett Wilson, with Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, Arian Smith, Tyler Johnson and Xavier Gipson representing Corley's competition for a spot on the 53-man roster.