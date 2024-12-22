Fantasy Football
Malachi Corley

Malachi Corley News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Corley (coach's decision) is listed as active for Sunday's matchup with the Rams. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Corley has been a healthy scratch the previous two weeks for New York. However, he will operate as the No. 5 option Sunday behind Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson. Barring any injuries ahead of him, the pass catcher does not figure to make much of an offensive impact.

Malachi Corley
New York Jets
