Malachi Corley News: Good to go for Week 13
Corley (illness) does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Corley missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but he was a full participant in the last two sessions of the week and will be able to play Sunday. The rookie third-rounder will continue to serve as the Jets' No. 4 wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Xavier Gipson.
