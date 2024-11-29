Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Malachi Corley headshot

Malachi Corley News: Good to go for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Corley (illness) does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Corley missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but he was a full participant in the last two sessions of the week and will be able to play Sunday. The rookie third-rounder will continue to serve as the Jets' No. 4 wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Xavier Gipson.

Malachi Corley
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now