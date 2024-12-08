Malachi Corley News: Healthy scratch for Week 14

Corley (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Despite playing a season-high 38 snaps on offense against the Seahawks in Week 13, the decision to have Corley inactive Sunday is in large part due to the Jets activating Allen Lazard off injured reserve Saturday. The Jets have opted for Xavier Gipson and Irvin Charles as their depth wide receivers behind Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Lazard. Corley's next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15.