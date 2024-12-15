Malachi Corley News: Inactive again in Week 15

Conley (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets will keep five receivers active ahead of Corley, who will be a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. The third-round pick out of Western Kentucky has been a major disappointment during his rookie season, having played just 80 snaps on offense while being inactive for six of the Jets' first 14 games in coach's decisions.