Malachi Corley headshot

Malachi Corley News: Inactive again in Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Conley (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets will keep five receivers active ahead of Corley, who will be a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. The third-round pick out of Western Kentucky has been a major disappointment during his rookie season, having played just 80 snaps on offense while being inactive for six of the Jets' first 14 games in coach's decisions.

Malachi Corley
New York Jets
More Stats & News
