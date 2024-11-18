Malachi Corley News: Makes third NFL catch

Corley caught his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Corley was on the field for 12 snaps while Xavier Gipson played 27, suggesting Gipson still has the edge over the rookie third-round draft pick for playing time in the slot. Neither depth option has produced much this season with Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Breece Hall accounting for the vast majority of the Jets' offense on a consistent basis. Corley has just three catches heading into the Week 12 bye.